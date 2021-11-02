TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.92 EPS

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

NASDAQ TA traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.44. The company had a trading volume of 435,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.00 million, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 2.22. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 159.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 74,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 238.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

