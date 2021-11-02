ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Down 30.1% in October

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,800 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the September 30th total of 526,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 206,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,924,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,679,000 after purchasing an additional 274,382 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in ICL Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,119 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ICL Group by 47.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,239,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,537,000 after buying an additional 2,021,645 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the second quarter worth $33,582,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,003,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 227,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.80. 268,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,323. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.