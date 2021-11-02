Short Interest in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Decreases By 26.2%

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,440,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the September 30th total of 15,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161,414 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,329 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in NOV by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,225,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,378,000 after buying an additional 3,521,448 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,165,785,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,853. NOV has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NOV will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

