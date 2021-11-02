Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Short Interest Down 31.6% in October

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the September 30th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of LGV stock remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Tuesday. 20,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,873. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.90. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 192.3% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 379,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 249,990 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

