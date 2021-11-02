SHIELD Price Up 25.2% Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 2nd. SHIELD has a market cap of $195,255.49 and approximately $17.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,109.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,606.16 or 0.07298737 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.67 or 0.00317977 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.08 or 0.00946112 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00087484 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.83 or 0.00433905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00267178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.56 or 0.00219555 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.