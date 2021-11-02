NULS (NULS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.97 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $58.93 million and $10.97 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00079669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00074604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00102561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,169.83 or 1.00096371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,575.11 or 0.07249543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002834 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

