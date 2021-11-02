OctoFi (OCTO) Price Down 4% This Week

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 2nd. OctoFi has a total market cap of $6.48 million and $198,753.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for $8.12 or 0.00012873 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OctoFi has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.00 or 0.00220256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00096854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004174 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OCTOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.