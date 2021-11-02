Analysts Set Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT at $54.64

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

In related news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.61. 1,605,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,249. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.