LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $734.17 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report sales of $734.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $724.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $740.60 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $534.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after purchasing an additional 448,649 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 803.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 276,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after purchasing an additional 246,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

LGIH traded down $18.76 on Thursday, reaching $135.89. The stock had a trading volume of 788,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,696. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.08 and a 200-day moving average of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.59.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

