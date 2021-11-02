Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLMAF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLMAF remained flat at $$40.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. Halma has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.42.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

