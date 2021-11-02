BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Announces Earnings Results

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $4.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.23. 1,105,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,291. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.22. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $50.82 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,900 shares of company stock worth $451,547 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BWX Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of BWX Technologies worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

