Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $140-$160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.94 million.Veeco Instruments also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.270-$0.450 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,200. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 138.89 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Veeco Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

