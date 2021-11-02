Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the September 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIE. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,657,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,545,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,476,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 39,237 shares during the period.

PIE traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.85. 204,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,167. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

