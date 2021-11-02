Short Interest in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Drops By 24.7%

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the September 30th total of 352,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of MYRG stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $106.02. 82,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $112.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.97.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MYR Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in MYR Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in MYR Group by 535.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MYR Group in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
About MYR Group
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
