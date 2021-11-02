Short Interest in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Drops By 24.7%

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the September 30th total of 352,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of MYRG stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $106.02. 82,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $112.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.97.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MYR Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $355,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in MYR Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in MYR Group by 535.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MYR Group in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

