DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

DXP Enterprises stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 41,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $652.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $285.52 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,108,000 after purchasing an additional 177,781 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 9.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,446,000 after purchasing an additional 122,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 86,039 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 29.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

