Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Evolution Petroleum stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.90. 107,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $197.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.28. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $6.74.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 million. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 50.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

