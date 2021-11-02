Visor.Finance Price Down 11% Over Last Week (VISR)

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Visor.Finance has a total market cap of $72.92 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Visor.Finance has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Visor.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $2.30 or 0.00003640 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00051199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00220049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00096409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004164 BTC.

About Visor.Finance

Visor.Finance (CRYPTO:VISR) is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,108 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Visor.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Visor.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Visor.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

