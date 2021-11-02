$48.90 Million in Sales Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to announce sales of $48.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.30 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $49.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $197.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $202.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $182.50 million, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $184.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

