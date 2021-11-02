Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Cap of $8.17 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00002702 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $8.17 million and $135.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.17 or 0.00269166 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00103661 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.15 or 0.00134685 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

