MORPHOSE (MORPH) Trading Down 83.1% This Week

MORPHOSE (CURRENCY:MORPH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One MORPHOSE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges. MORPHOSE has a total market capitalization of $46,410.05 and approximately $342.00 worth of MORPHOSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MORPHOSE has traded 83.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00079132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00074641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00101962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,250.37 or 1.00044783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,594.16 or 0.07266701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002863 BTC.

About MORPHOSE

MORPHOSE’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,081 coins. MORPHOSE’s official Twitter account is @morphosecash

MORPHOSE Coin Trading

