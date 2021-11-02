Brokerages Set Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Price Target at C$7.39

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.39.

EDR has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

EDR stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.17. 329,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,973. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$4.04 and a 1 year high of C$9.32.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$58.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.