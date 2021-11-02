Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives $46.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE CLR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.69. 1,326,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,379. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 3.19. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 51.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 45.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 48,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 17.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

