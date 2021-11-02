Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million to $305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.02 million.Ichor also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.820-$0.980 EPS.

ICHR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.17.

NASDAQ ICHR traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $45.35. The company had a trading volume of 294,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.04. Ichor has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ichor stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

