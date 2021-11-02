Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director D Keith Grossman Sells 3,888 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director D Keith Grossman sold 3,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $212,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

D Keith Grossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, D Keith Grossman sold 5,184 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $285,120.00.

On Friday, October 1st, D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $64,398.24.

On Wednesday, September 1st, D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $63,724.32.

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,701. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -10.44. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. Equities analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth about $133,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

