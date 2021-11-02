VIBE (VIBE) Trading Up 132.3% This Week

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 45.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $8.91 million and $120,973.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 132.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00050761 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003086 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.98 or 0.00220484 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011970 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00096216 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004213 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
VIBE Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “
Buying and Selling VIBE
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIBEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.