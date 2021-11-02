VIBE (VIBE) Trading Up 132.3% This Week

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 45.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $8.91 million and $120,973.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 132.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00050761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.98 or 0.00220484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00096216 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

