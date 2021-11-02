Analysts Expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.01. Intel reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

INTC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.86. The stock had a trading volume of 27,175,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,282,133. Intel has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $202.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

