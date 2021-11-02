Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Short Interest Up 28.2% in October

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the September 30th total of 6,100,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,771.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 47.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

ORGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 505,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,483. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.94. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.