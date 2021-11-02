Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Down 28.1% in October

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the September 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PPSI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 75,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,049. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 107,157 shares during the last quarter. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.