Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Short Interest Update

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the September 30th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock traded down $6.91 on Tuesday, hitting $68.09. 2,326,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,170. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DQ. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,232,000 after buying an additional 1,115,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter worth $71,784,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 48.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,653,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,499,000 after purchasing an additional 866,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 67.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,572,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,269,000 after purchasing an additional 634,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 101.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after purchasing an additional 589,693 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

