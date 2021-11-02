Analysts Set Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Price Target at C$49.17

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.17.

Several research firms have commented on NPI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,039.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 72,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,885,050.18.

Shares of NPI traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 430,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$9.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.78. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$37.25 and a 12-month high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$408.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$425.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.6200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.03%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

