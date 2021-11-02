Coin Artist Hits Market Capitalization of $1.84 Million (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $3,233.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin Artist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00002685 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00051199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00220049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00096409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004164 BTC.

About Coin Artist

Coin Artist is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

