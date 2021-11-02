Decentraland (MANA) Price Tops $2.97 on Exchanges

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Decentraland has traded 255% higher against the dollar. Decentraland has a market cap of $5.40 billion and $4.16 billion worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for $2.97 or 0.00004699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00051199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00220049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00096409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,016,727 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,936,491 coins. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

