American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.39-4.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.60. American Water Works also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.180-$4.280 EPS.
NYSE AWK traded up $3.11 on Tuesday, reaching $176.80. 961,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35.
American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.43.
American Water Works Company Profile
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.
