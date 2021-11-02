American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.39-4.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.60. American Water Works also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.180-$4.280 EPS.

NYSE AWK traded up $3.11 on Tuesday, reaching $176.80. 961,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.43.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

