Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Issues Earnings Results

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 243.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

APEN traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. 206,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 2.19. Apollo Endosurgery has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $173,690.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,122 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,061.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cpmg Inc purchased 683,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,300,000.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APEN. Stephens began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

