Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.14). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.91 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 285.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Aurora Cannabis stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.90. 2,446,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,644,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.10. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $18.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,115,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 30,982 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 36,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

