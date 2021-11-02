Bitradio Hits Market Cap of $113,556.83 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Bitradio has a total market cap of $113,556.83 and $46.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011306 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $308.64 or 0.00486661 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,538,855 coins and its circulating supply is 10,538,850 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.