$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.13. FOX reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in FOX by 347.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

FOXA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,401,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,830. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. FOX has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

