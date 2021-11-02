Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HLIT traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,763,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,273. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,048.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research firms have commented on HLIT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 100,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,295 shares in the company, valued at $9,159,763.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harmonic stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Harmonic worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

