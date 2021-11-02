Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Announces Earnings Results

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SNCY stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.57. The company had a trading volume of 594,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $44.13.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $987,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $29,459.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,704,755 shares of company stock worth $273,006,533.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.