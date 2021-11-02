RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,700 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 638,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.90.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RMAX traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.44. 140,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,043. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $593.93 million, a P/E ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 94,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.