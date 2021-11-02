National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.190-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Storage Affiliates Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.19-2.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.56. 409,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,749. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.21 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.