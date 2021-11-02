Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Short Interest Update

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the September 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 581,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:PDM traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 568,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,973. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDM. TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,344.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

