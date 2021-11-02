Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company.

CFRUY has been the subject of several research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 130,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,198. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Compagnie Financière Richemont’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

