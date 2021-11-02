Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to announce $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.99. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.09. 263,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.00 and a beta of 1.18.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

