Brokerages Expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Coherus BioSciences posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 221.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.65 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.12. 511,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,993. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $58,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $4,611,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 389,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,172. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,245,000 after acquiring an additional 810,277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $5,894,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 96.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 700,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 343,312 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 17.9% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,101,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,706,000 after purchasing an additional 318,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,504,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 308,905 shares during the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.