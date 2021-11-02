Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.20). Bloom Energy reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Truist started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

NYSE BE traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $32.14. 3,952,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 3.45.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $104,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,206. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.