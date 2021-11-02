Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.26. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.27. 970,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,896. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.