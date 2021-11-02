Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.26. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 970,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,896. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.05. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

