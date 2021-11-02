Blocknet Price Reaches $0.95 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00001505 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $7.75 million and $84,889.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00041952 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00026248 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005620 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,166,719 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

