Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.36). AudioEye reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AudioEye.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEYE shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of AEYE stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,661. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.18.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $77,491.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,756 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,624.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moradi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in AudioEye in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AudioEye by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AudioEye by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,256 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AudioEye by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AudioEye by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.